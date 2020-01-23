Old Glory Memorial to receive a facelift

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Old Glory Memorial in east El Paso is getting a makeover.

The American flag has been flying at the Old Glory Memorial for over 18 years.

This morning welders and engineers inspected the memorial and are making plans to repair the flag pole that has become a safety hazard.

“Flying this flag is important to us. It’s important to honor our veterans and we want that flag pole to be right,” Cliff Seaman, a volunteer for Flags Across America tells KTSM.

Volunteers say the memorial is currently closed for liability reasons and are raising funds to finish the project.