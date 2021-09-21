Oil, Natural Gas employment rate in Texas jumps to 86% from July to August

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Employment in oil and natural gas sectors of Texas has increased, with 2,800 new jobs in August, according to Texas Workforce Commission data.

Employment in upstream oil and natural gas in the state of Texas increased from approximately 1,500 jobs in July 2021 to 2,800 jobs in August 2021.

The upstream sector involves oil and natural gas extraction and excludes other industry sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines, and gas utilities, which support hundreds of thousands of additional jobs in Texas.

Since its low point of oil and gas employment in Sept., the state of Texas has seen job gains that outnumbers its weakest months of employment at a rate of 9 months of job gain to 2 months of job loss.

Upstream jobs reached 19,700 jobs in August 2021, which is a 12.4 percent increase from the same month last year.

Texas experienced a low point of employment in the field of oil and natural gas back in September 2020, approximating at 157,500 jobs. Between February and March of 2020, there were 220,300 oil and gas jobs fulfilled in Texas.

“Oil and natural gas jobs pay among the highest wages in Texas, so job growth in this sector not only bolsters our economy and energy security, but also has a tremendous, positive impact for thousands of Texas families,” said Todd Staples, president of the TXOGA.

Every oil and natural gas job in Texas generates an additional 3.0 jobs elsewhere in the state’s economy, according to an analysis released by Texas Oil and Gas Association and the American Petroleum Institute that shows how the oil and natural gas industry drives post-pandemic economic recovery and strengthens all industries.

