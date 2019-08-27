Ohio company donating headstones to Walmart, Dayton shooting victims

LEBANON, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen granite headstones are being donated to the families affected by two mass shootings- in Dayton and El Paso.

The Ohio based company Maggard Memorials in Lebanon said it wanted to do something to help out after such a devastating tragedy.

Thirty-one lives were lost in two mass shootings that happened less than 24-hours apart earlier this month.

In Dayton, a shooter killed nine people in the Oregon District near area bars. Just a handful of hours earlier, 22 people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart and around a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.

Now, all of the victims’ names are up on a whiteboard in the office at Maggard Memorials and they are trying to connect with each family to create customized headstones.

Each one can usually cost up towards $3,000, but they are doing everything for free and want to make them as personal as possible.

“It’s to celebrate their life and put up a piece that screams them and you laugh through the tears,” said owner Amanda Ramsey.

The stones are still being designed, waiting for input from the victims’ families to add personal touches.

So far, there are stones with Bibles, crosses, flowers, and even 50-yard lines.

The goal is to have all the monuments up by the holiday season.

If your family was affected by this tragedy, you are asked to contact Maggard Memorials at (513) 282-6969.