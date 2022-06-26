EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – A El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officer responding to a call of a ‘man walking with a sword’ in Northeast El Paso, t-boned a second car, sending both drivers to the hospital.

EPPD officials say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Transmountain and Rushing.

The EPPD Officer, only identified as a 19-year-veteran of the force, was traveling west on Transmountain when a 2011 Chevy Malibu driven by 18-year-old Saul Sifuentes entered the intersection and was struck by the EPPD unit.

Both the officer and Sifuentes were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that during their investigation, Sifuentes was seen to have ‘signs of impairment,’ and a warrant for his blood was obtained. Officials are awaiting the results for possible charges of driving while intoxicated.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations have not yet determined who was at fault in the wreck.

