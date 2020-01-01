Officer discharges weapon after a traffic stop in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One officer from the Central Regional Command discharged her firearm during an incident that started with a traffic violation near Virginia and Wyoming.

A press release states officers tried to stop a 2006 Hummer for a red light violation when the driver, Adrian Valenzuela, 28, jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran from the scene.

The passenger in the Hummer then immediately jumped onto the driver’s seat and fled, police said.

According to the release, the officer remaining at the scene discharged her firearm at this time.

One officer and two-officer patrol units went chasing after Valenzuela. Valenzuela was arrested after a short foot chase and was found in possession of 183 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers found the Hummer abandoned a short distance from the scene and learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Odessa.

The passenger is still missing according to police.

Valenzuela is facing several charges. Charges, bond amounts, and his booking photo will be released at a later time, police said.