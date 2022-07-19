EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department are inviting the area’s off-roading community once again to provide their input on design and trail improvements at San Felipe Park.

The decades-old park, located in far east El Paso County, just north of Fabens, is a destination for many off-roaders and is in dire need of upgrades.

El Paso County officials, in partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Recreation Trails, has hired MNK architects and their design team, SME of Chinook Landscape architects and Tony Boone Trails, to gather the community’s input for designing the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Park.

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, July 20th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., can be attended virtually or in-person.

The in-person meeting will be held at the Ascarate Park Pavilion located at 6900 Delta.

Participants will also have the opportunity to attend the meeting virtually by logging on via Teams.

Residents will be able to provide additional feedback through an online survey by clicking here.

