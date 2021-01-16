Off-duty LCPD officers help man whose pickup caught on fire on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three Las Cruces police officers who live in El Paso were on their way home from work on Wednesday when they noticed a pickup truck on fire on I-10 near mile marker 162.

All three officers had worked the day shift in Las Cruces and were traveling in separate vehicles, but all stopped to help.

Las Cruces Police Department Officers Tony Bowman and Jose Prado pulled over to help the man whose vehicle was on fire, while LCPD Officer Josh Herrera worked to divert traffic away from the fire.

The man whose truck was on fire had blown a tire and was able to pull over before the vehicle caught fire.

He called LCPD to say how appreciative he was that the officers stopped to help him, adding that Bowman stayed with him for two hours until the scene was cleared and then gave him a ride home.