FABENS, Texas (KTSM) – O’Donnell Intermediate School had two of their Destination Imagination teams qualify to compete in a global STEAM competition in Kansas City, Missouri. The teams Kung Fu Panda Pops and Tron Squad were able to place in the top six in their divisions.

The groups first competed in a regional competition in Arlington, Texas which allowed them to qualify for the Kansas City competition. This has given students like Isiah Sanchez an opportunity to learn new skills and take them to the next level.

“It’s got me pumped up, it’s exciting especially since it’s my first year so imagine your first year going to globals. I’m so pumped.” said Sanchez.

This has allowed other students like Siena Sierra to rely on their critical thinking skills they were taught by their coaches. Sierra hopes to continue this journey through middle school to gain new tools and skills.

“I’m learning how to cooperate with others, how to think outside the box I’ve learned a lot from this experience.” said Sierra.

The competition is not until May but both groups are already working hard to prepare for what they will face. However, their coach Rebeca Marquez said she is proud of her students no matter the outcome.

“I feel truly proud of them because they have worked so hard like one of our students said we come very early in the morning and stay very late at school, and we just feel so honored that we get to represent Fabens at the global competition.” said Marquez.

Destination Imagination is a global organization where students K-12 work through challenges that are rooted in STEAM and are supposed to find solutions using the creative process. For both teams, they are asked to write and perform a skit in front of peers, build their props and then solve any mistake as a team.

The school is currently looking for sponsor and if you would like to reach out you can contact them through their website.

