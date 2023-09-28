Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 is highlighting the growing importance of cybersecurity in our daily lives and encouraging individuals and businesses to take important cybersecurity steps to stay safe online.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Novatech is committed to cybersecurity education and will be participating in the 20th Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, tribal communities, and individuals committed to educating others on online safety.

“Our commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month is more than just a nod to an annual event. At Novatech, every month is a testament to our enduring mission to fortify the digital world, ensuring that our clients, partners, and the broader community navigate the internet safely and confidently. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, our unwavering commitment remains: to shield, educate, and empower.” -Christian James, Owner

Starting this year, the new theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month is Secure Our World, with the main messaging revolving around four key cybersecurity best practices: 1. Understanding the benefits of using a password manager and dispelling existing myths around password manager security and ease of use. 2. Turning on multifactor authentication on personal devices and business networks. 3. Recognizing and reporting phishing – still one of the primary threat actions used by cybercriminals today. 4. Installing updates on a regular basis and turning on automated updates.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum with the goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Novatech is proud to support this excelling online safety awareness and provide an education initiative that is co-managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance.

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month and staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-aware[1]ness-month/. You can also follow and use the hashtag #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth and #SecureOur[1]World on social media throughout the month.