Nursing student gets to drive away in complimentary SUV

by: Tirza Ortiz

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Casa Nissan is set to announce the winner of a complimentary one-year vehicle lease this Thursday.

Partnered with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Casa Nissan will be handing over a 2020 Nissan Kicks crossover SUV to a student from the Hunt School of Nursing.

The student was selected based on an essay submission sharing how the lease will impact their ability to complete their degree and serve as a future health care hero.

The gift was made in celebration of National Nurses Week in May and includes basic maintenance services for the vehicle.

Stephanie L. Woods, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the Hunt School of Nursing, Team Casa’s Luke Lowenfield, vice president of operations, and Tony Duran, general sales manager, will present the keys of the vehicle to the student.

As of 2019, the Hunt School of Nursing has graduated more than 600 students, with 90% of those graduates staying in the region.

The chosen essay winner will be announced and receive the vehicle at 10 a.m. on July 9 at Casa Nissan on Montana Avenue.

