After 210 days apart, family visits mother at nursing home; mother dies next day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After 210 days apart, the Alcala family was ready to be reunited with their mother.

Since the pandemic abruptly forced nursing homes and assisted living centers to shut their doors to all visitors, Veronica Alcala could only visit her 81-year-old mother, Herlinda, through a window or a phone screen.

However, since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that eligible facilities can allow essential caregiver visitation beginning Sept. 24, Alcala said she immediately went to get a COVID-19 test.

“I went to go see her the day before and, through the window, I told her to hold on just a little bit longer, that I was going to see her soon,” Alcala told KTSM 9 News.

A negative COVID-19 test, a 10-minute PPE training and a face mask later, Alcala was finally able to see and hold her mother after six long months.

However, she didn’t know their first time back together would be their last.

“As I was getting ready today to pay her another visit, they called me that she had passed, so I guess she was just holding on until the day she got to see me again,” Alcala said.

Herlinda recently battled COVID-19 after testing positive in late July. While she was no longer considered infected, her daughter said she never fully recovered.

“It did take a toll on her body,” Alcala said. “I saw a change from the moment she was released from the hospital back to the nursing facility, it just really declined from there.”

She said when she finally reunited with her mother. she could see how isolation in the nursing home and how the virus affected her.

“I didn’t know she was to the extreme of not being able to communicate, she could not speak,” Alcala said. “I tried to call, they told me she was asleep or tired, so I never really got to speak or interact with her.”

The mother-daughter duo was the first to reunite at Pebble Creek Nursing Center in East El Paso. The family encourages caregivers to get tested for the virus as soon as possible, so they can visit loved ones as well. As per CDC and Texas Health and Human Services guidelines, any visitors need to test negative before they can enter.

“I just wanted her to feel that I was there, that I was there touching her, that it was like before,” Alcala said.

Although it was a short reunification, the family said they’re thankful for the one last hug.

“I do thank God that I did have the chance to at least see my mother one last time, you know to be at peace or to let her know that it was ok to go if that’s what she was waiting for,” Alcala said. “And I feel my heart breaks for all the other families that didn’t get that chance, that didn’t get that opportunity to say their last goodbyes.”