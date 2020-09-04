Number of new COVID-19 cases jumps to 160

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of new cases has jumped to 160 cases, City officials reported Friday.

The El Paso Department of Health also reported four new deaths, bringing the number of total deaths to 433.

All four patients has underlying health conditions. They include:

2 males in their 40s

1 female in her 70s

1 male in his 80s

In addition to the 160 new csses, the City is reporting 4 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during CDC Weeks 23, 30, 32 and 36.

According to the City, there are 2,865 active cases, and 17,431 individuals, or 84 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a comprehensive look at City data, visit epstrong.org.