EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials continue to investigate a stabbing in Northeast El Paso.
According to the EPPD, officers with their Northeast patrol unit were sent to the 10500 block of Dyer at shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10.
Once on scene, officers detained at least one person. The man who was stabbed was transported to UMC with serious injuries.
EPPD officials add that the investigations is ongoing.
Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our Sunday newscasts.
