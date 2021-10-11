Northeast El Paso water outage hits hundreds, crews on scene repairing damage

Posted: / Updated:

EPWater crews and trucks in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of residents of a Northeast El Paso Neighborhood are without water, as El Paso Water crews continue to work on repairing the damage to the lines this evening.

The outage was first reported this morning, in and around the Loma Del Norte neighborhood and neighborhoods around the Martin Luther King/Jon Cunningham area.

A spokesperson for El Paso Water shares with KTSM 9 that their crews were on the scene, working to repair the lines to the homes in the area.

One homeowner tells KTSM that workers said it could take as long as 8 to 10 hours to repair, however the EPWater spokesperson shared only that the repairs could ‘take hours.’

Officials with the utility added that the cause for the outage was unknown.

