EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating the city’s latest shooting, this one in Northeast El Paso Thursday evening.

Officials say the initial call came in to EPPD around 9:30 p.m., near the intersection of Diana Drive and Wichita Circle.

First responders transported the unnamed man to UMC with gunshot wounds. According to emergency officials, the man was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

EPPD says no arrests have been made, and they continue to investigate the incident.

As this is a developing story, look for updates here on KTSM.com and on KTSM 9 News Today starting at 5 a.m. Friday.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.