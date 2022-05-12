EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating the city’s latest shooting, this one in Northeast El Paso Thursday evening.
Officials say the initial call came in to EPPD around 9:30 p.m., near the intersection of Diana Drive and Wichita Circle.
First responders transported the unnamed man to UMC with gunshot wounds. According to emergency officials, the man was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
EPPD says no arrests have been made, and they continue to investigate the incident.
