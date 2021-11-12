Northeast El Paso motorcycle wreck sends rider to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is in the hospital this morning after a motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso.

El Paso Police Department officials say the wreck happened shortly after 2 a.m. on US54 and Hondo Pass.

Details on what caused the wreck are still under investigation, and the rider – who was transported in serious condition – has yet to be identified.

As soon as EPPD officials provide us with an update, we will bring you that information here and on our newscasts.

