North Pacific cold front bringing cooler conditions for the start of the week

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — El Paso continues to see windy conditions and above-average temperatures that will last only up to Monday.

Temperatures in the upper 80’s are expected on Monday while the Sun City continues to be under the influence of a high pressure system.

These above average temperatures will drop below average by Tuesday, as a North Pacific cold front makes its way into the region.

The Northern Pacific system will bring cooler conditions and moisture. Temperatures in the 70’s will be expected for Tuesday before we continue to see a drop onto the 60’s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Windy conditions will continue Monday through Wednesday, with slight chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will quickly bounce back into 80’s by Saturday, and near the 90’s by Sunday.

