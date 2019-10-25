Non-residents can now apply for cannabis cards in New Mexico

People living in Texas can now apply for a three-year medical cannabis card in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Health has opened its’ cannabis program to non-residents.

Currently, New Mexico is the only state that allows people living outside the state to participate in its’ medical cannabis program.

In order to qualify for the program, patients must be seen by a New Mexico practitioner, and certified as having one of the state’s 28 qualifying conditions.

There is no fee to the state to receive a three-year card, and cards are mailed to qualified patients within 30 days of the submission of the application.

One of the first Texans to receive a three-year medical cannabis card was El Paso NORML Director, Colt DeMorris.

“A patient is a patient, regardless of what state they reside in,” said DeMorris. “I am grateful for New Mexico opening up the program, so I can be protected and medicated while in the state.”

You can find more information on how to qualify by visiting New Mexico Department of Health’s website.