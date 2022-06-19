EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, a local nonprofit, helps feeds the homeless. The idea came from a young boy.

The nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, has been feeding the homeless in El Paso since the coronavirus pandemic. The idea comes from a little boy, Wilbur, who is commonly referred to as ‘Bookie.’ Bookie saw a homeless man and started asking questions.

Bookie noticed a lot of the signs the homeless were holding said something about food, so he decided he wanted to help by giving them meals.

Cheree Coleman, Bookie’s mom, says most of the food is homemade, but will sometimes get donations from restaurants or parties with leftover food. Additionally, people can donate to help pay for the food that is bought.

The Colemans deliver more than just food, they also provide dog food, sunscreen, and any other necessities the homeless say they need.

“So, he needed some steel-toed shoes so I personally went out and got him the shoes,” said Coleman. Another gentleman said ‘you know its getting really hot, you think you can get me some shorts’ so I just put up on Facebook and Instagram like hey El Paso, anybody have any clothes that they don’t want anymore.”

She says because it’s Father’s Day it makes the day a little harder.

“Well every Sunday and Wednesday we pass out food but it’s a little hard because its Father’s Day and a lot of them have families some of them have kids so we asked them what they would want for Father’s Day so a lot of them said fried chicken so I’ve been up since zero dark thirty this morning frying chicken.”

The two start delivering food on the east side and work their way through El Paso to the west side of town.

