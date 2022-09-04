EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –September is known as Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Gold Out El Paso hosted a fundraising event for Samir Medina who is battling the disease. Gold Out El Paso was started to support families who have been affected by childhood cancer; they raise money so that parents do not need to worry about medical or travel bills if their child needs to receive treatment outside of the city. That’s according to member Monica Monarez.

“We fundraise year-round. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. We want to make our community more aware, you know, turn El Paso gold the way they turn El Paso pink in October. Our children they need to see our support so that’s what we do all year long,” Monarez said.

Sunday they partnered up with Día de los Pescados to raise money for Medina as he is set to travel to Fort Worth for a transplant. The owner of establishment, Nadine Ochoa, has previously helped fundraise for other children. For her, it all started when a friend’s daughter was diagnosed with cancer around the time she first opened.

“She was the first one that made me want to help when I first started my business, is when her daughter was sick. She did unfortunately pass away but I always wanted to do something for her. I just wasn’t in the situation to help at the time but she’s always at the back of my mind and I just want to help children just like her so she’s my inspiration,” Ochoa said.

For Samir’s mother, Norma Cervantes, she is grateful that other parents whose children are battling along with her son were able to come out at support her through this tough time. She knows she has been blessed and looks towards them and everyone who was there Sunday for their strength as the next chapter in her and her son’s life begins.

Her message to other parents whose child may have been diagnosed is to not be afraid of seeking help.

“If somebody needs support, take it. I was in a bad place mentally, that I didn’t want to deal with anybody. I just didn’t want anybody’s help, but if you’re recently diagnosed there is support out there, just one day at a time.”

