LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is celebrating the community’s military population during Military and Veterans Appreciation Week, which runs from Nov. 7-12.

“The Military and Veterans Appreciation Week is dedicated to honoring students, staff and faculty that have served and sacrificed to protect our freedoms,” said Hector Sanchez, Military and Veterans Programs director. “This year we will highlight the military family and the contributions made to supporting our military and veteran service members.”

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 with a ceremony at the Aggie Memorial Tower with special guest speaker Army Lt. Col. Adam D. Buchanan.

The Student Veterans Organization will then host an information table from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Corbett Center Student Union west entrance.

The events continue through the rest of the week honoring those members of the Las Cruces and NMSU communities who have served our country.

More information on the upcoming events including a carnival, parade, and open house can be found at this link.

There is also a special Veteran’s Day dinner banquet set for Friday, Nov. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6. That dinner is by invitation only, but you contact gbamford@nmsu.edu or call 575-646-2689 or 575-646-4524 for additional information.

This is the seventh time New Mexico State Univ. is hosting its Military and Veterans Appreciation Week.

