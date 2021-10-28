NMSU’s Cooperative Extension video on well water monitoring, testing now available

New Mexico State University’s Cooperative Extension Service has created a video, “Monitoring Well Water in New Mexico,” to aid well owners in the state, including farmers, ranchers and homeowners, who rely on well water. (NMSU photo by Amy Smith Muise)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- New Mexico State’s new video highlights the importance of frequent monitoring of water wells, especially for dry regions like New Mexico.

The Cooperative Extension Service at NMSU published a video, “Monitoring Well Water in New Mexico,’ that educates farmers, ranch and homeowners who rely on well water.

The video was put together by Extension Animal Sciences and Natural Resources Department and Innovative Media Research and Extension Department in NMSU’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. To view the video, click here.

“Regular monitoring of wells allows producers and homeowners to be proactive and make informed management decisions regarding their well water use and adapt to changing conditions driven by drought and climate change.” Rossana Sallenave, Extension aquatic ecology specialist.

The video helps viewers by giving information about measuring the water in the wells, and collecting water samples for testing and records.

By testing the water quality, it can help agricultural producers and homeowners make informed decisions about their wells and water layers.

The New Mexico Environment Department and New Mexico Department of Health will offer free private well water quality testing in Las Cruces from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Farmers and Crafts Market of Las Cruces, 221 N. Main St. For more information, call 505-827-2900 or click here..

