NMSU unveils virtual reality research lab, improve quality of life for others

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — As technology continues to expand, so do the opportunities that New Mexico State University students have when it comes to conducting research for others to have a better quality of life.

“We are not spoiled in anyway even though the equipment is very high tech, we started from the closet and here we are in a big room being recognized by the college and the company itself, and we’re just trying to give back,” Kitt Phi, a computer science student at NMSU told KTSM.



A few professors and students from NMSU unveiled its Addison Care Virtual and Augmented reality lab which allows to research ways for a better quality of life with science and technology.

The lab was funded with over $350,000 from a Las Cruces based tech company named Electronic Caregiver.

“We’re able to do things with this technology, that’s transformational and educational,” Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver shared.

Students also plan to combine exercise equipment with the VR technology.

“What that’s going to do is allow a patient to get on it and get out into the world as if they were on a bicycle and be able to ride through the swiss alps and anywhere around the world. The purpose of that is really to take away their pain,” Phi shared, “People that are in severe pain, chronic pain, it allows them to escape for an hour or more… and totally forget about their experience.”



With the mission to help improve a better quality of life, students who work at Electronic Caregiver plan on recruiting more of their own.

“Being a student still, I get to see how they work and the commitment that they bring, and the dedication,” Phi said.

“I literally am struggling to think of somebody that isn’t an Aggie. 99% of all our employees are came from this University. So the collaboration and the partnership has been phonomenal, and we’re bringing them into our office and we’re continuing their education,” Dohrmann added.



Electronic Caregiver plans to continue to grow and expand its company, as well as hire more NMSU graduates.