NMSU to host third annual celebration honoring first-generation students

Local

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of NMSU.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is set to host its third annual First-Generation Celebrations in November with events and spotlights honoring students and graduates who are the first in their families to attend a higher education institution.

“First-generation college students face many challenges, and they need to know that they are not alone at NMSU,” said Rosa De La Torre-Burmeister, TRIO Upward Bound program director, who is also a first-generation graduate.

“Now, I realize that I was not alone; many others felt the same way,” De La Torre-Burmeister said. “This is why the first-generation team is putting together NMSU’s third annual First-Generation Celebration. It takes a village of awesome colleagues who have a passion and a big heart for first-generation students and their success.” 

The festivities begin with the NMSU first-gen celebrity spotlight during the first two weeks of November. From November 8 to November 19, an NMSU faculty or staff member will be featured in the NMSU student and staff Hotline newsletters and on social media. Nominations and self-nominations are accepted at https://forms.gle/DTz4FarhLmVmpgr16.  

“This celebration of our first-generation students, faculty, and employees reaffirms our commitment to NMSU’s mission as a land-grant, Hispanic-serving, and minority-serving institution,” said NMSU President John Floros. “This year’s celebration includes a call for everybody to not just show up, but to act by signing up as a mentor for a first-generation student.” 

From 10 am to 2 pm November 15, the first-gen table will be set up in Corbett Center Student Union in the first-floor lobby, to offer first-generation information and flyers.

A new event this year, the Aggie Mentor Mashup will be from 2 to 3 pm November 17 via Zoom. The systemwide event allows first-generation college students to meet first-generation faculty and staff members in a short time period. 

“The main purpose behind the Aggie Mentor Mashup is to provide a safe space where mentees, first-generation college students, can match up with a mentor, faculty, or staff member, who will help them through their academic years at NMSU,” De La Torre-Burmeister said. 

The Aggie Mentor Mashup will include three-minute breakout sessions with mentors sharing stories and successes with students. The objective is to match mentors and mentees to make a professional connection and maintain a mentorship relationship that supports student persistence and graduation.

Mentors and mentees can sign up by contacting the First-Gen Team at nmsufirstgen@nmsu.edu.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Ordaz Perez says she’ll run against Fierro for El Paso house seat

Haunting of EPFD Station 10

11-01-21 5P Parkland High School Lockdown Package

"Not to early for Thanksgiving Countdown" Forecast

10-31-21 AG Paxton on Voting Integrity Unit

10-31-21 $1MILLION COCAINE AT THE BRIDGE

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link