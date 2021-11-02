NMSU to host third annual celebration honoring first-generation students

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is set to host its third annual First-Generation Celebrations in November with events and spotlights honoring students and graduates who are the first in their families to attend a higher education institution.

“First-generation college students face many challenges, and they need to know that they are not alone at NMSU,” said Rosa De La Torre-Burmeister, TRIO Upward Bound program director, who is also a first-generation graduate.

“Now, I realize that I was not alone; many others felt the same way,” De La Torre-Burmeister said. “This is why the first-generation team is putting together NMSU’s third annual First-Generation Celebration. It takes a village of awesome colleagues who have a passion and a big heart for first-generation students and their success.”

The festivities begin with the NMSU first-gen celebrity spotlight during the first two weeks of November. From November 8 to November 19, an NMSU faculty or staff member will be featured in the NMSU student and staff Hotline newsletters and on social media. Nominations and self-nominations are accepted at https://forms.gle/DTz4FarhLmVmpgr16.

“This celebration of our first-generation students, faculty, and employees reaffirms our commitment to NMSU’s mission as a land-grant, Hispanic-serving, and minority-serving institution,” said NMSU President John Floros. “This year’s celebration includes a call for everybody to not just show up, but to act by signing up as a mentor for a first-generation student.”

From 10 am to 2 pm November 15, the first-gen table will be set up in Corbett Center Student Union in the first-floor lobby, to offer first-generation information and flyers.

A new event this year, the Aggie Mentor Mashup will be from 2 to 3 pm November 17 via Zoom. The systemwide event allows first-generation college students to meet first-generation faculty and staff members in a short time period.

“The main purpose behind the Aggie Mentor Mashup is to provide a safe space where mentees, first-generation college students, can match up with a mentor, faculty, or staff member, who will help them through their academic years at NMSU,” De La Torre-Burmeister said.

The Aggie Mentor Mashup will include three-minute breakout sessions with mentors sharing stories and successes with students. The objective is to match mentors and mentees to make a professional connection and maintain a mentorship relationship that supports student persistence and graduation.

Mentors and mentees can sign up by contacting the First-Gen Team at nmsufirstgen@nmsu.edu.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.