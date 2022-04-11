LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – NMSU will receive $5,000 a year for the project that involves curricular structures, consulting and collaborating with 30 other participating institutions to develop academical strategies.

The Curricular Analytics Project lead by The Association for Undergraduate Education and Research Universities, will extend 3 years and is funded by a nearly $2 million grant from the Ascendium Education Group.

“Reducing the complexity of curricular structures can lead to shorter graduation times and increased graduation rates, both of which are strategic goals for NMSU in improving equitable student outcomes”, said David Smith associate provost for curriculum and assessment.

Patrick Turner associate provost of student success added that NMSU is part of this project because it serves an undergraduate student population with 30 percent or more being recipients of Federal Pell Grants, along with the work the educational institution does in pursuing equity and excellence in undergraduate education.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.