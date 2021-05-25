NMSU students becoming “Pin Pals”

Evelyn Padilla fires a pin for the Pin Pals art project and exchange between students at four universites. Wednesday April 21, 2021. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman)

LAS CRUCES, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State University students are adding a twist to the traditional pen pals. Opting instead for “Pin Pals”.

The new approach means students exchanged pins instead of letters. Metal working and jewelry students created and exchanged brooches that traveled hundreds of miles to reach art students from three different universities, including UTEP.

Courtesy of New Mexico State University

It was a challenge for students because classes were mostly online with some in-person meetings. Which made it difficult for casting which is a heavily technical process.

“With limited access to the studio, students were asked to work extra hard, working independently at their home studios and meeting for all the scheduled in-person activities.” said Motoko Furuhashi, assistant professor of art in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Although the majority of the work was done at home, this was a way for communities to connect.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.