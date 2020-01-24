NMSU student shot in leg after alleged hazing incident

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A New Mexico State University fraternity has been banned from the school for the next five years after an alleged hazing incident led to a student getting shot in the leg.

The student-run newspaper at the NMSU campus identified the victim as Jonathan Sillas, a student who is studying Criminal Justice.

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity house has since been boarded up after being dismissed from the university.

According to NMSU, the incident happened in November of 2019 at a camping ground in Cloudcroft, New Mexico.

The university said new members were reportedly told that their loyalty was being tested.

The new recruits were forced to walk the campgrounds in the middle of the night while active members allegedly pointed guns at them.

NMSU said the guns were supposed to be unloaded, but Johnathan was shot in the leg and hospitalized.

NMSU released a statement saying:

“This incident is unacceptable and indicated a serious violation of our policies, for which we have taken steps to hold any responsible individuals accountable.”

According to NMSU, the fraternity violated seven of the school’s student social codes.

A student who is attending NMSU spoke to KTSM on Thursday and said people need to be more careful.

“Slow down the tradition. I know there’s a tradition with hazing in the ‘brotherhood,’ but slow it down. Kids are getting hurt. Kids are getting bullied and it’s just getting worse,” said Milik Williams, a Senior at NMSU.

With the five year suspension in effect, Kappa Sigma will not be able to apply to be a part of Greek Life until the end of 2024.