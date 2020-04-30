NMSU planning on reopening in the Fall if COVID-19 slows

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has no plans to reopen its campus until the Fall semester, according to NMSU president Dr. John Floros.

On Thursday, NMSU held a town hall to answer questions and address concerns that people had about the future.

During the meeting, officials said that they’re planning to reopen in the Fall, but said that could change depending on what health experts say. Social distancing guidelines would still remain intact if students were to return.

Officials also said they are also considering installing plexiglass windows in areas where social distancing could not be practiced.

Commencement would still be held virtually in May and for those who wish to walk on the stage will be able to in December.