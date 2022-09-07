EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State University’s Air Force and Army ROTC will commemorate the tragic events of 9/11 on Friday.

The memorial will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, Sep. 9 on the Horseshoe located at the NMSU campus. The event will be open to the public.

NMSU ROTC cadets will begin the first firing of the cannon at 8:46 a.m., which is the time the American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center. At 8:50, cadets will have a brief memorial service and the honor guard will post colors.

“Who we hold as heroes speaks volumes about our culture—both on the macro level as a nation and on the micro level as the Bataan Battalion. The victims of the terrorist attacks from Sept. 11, 2001 and the first responders who sacrificed their lives to save others are worthy of commemorating as heroes. “ Lt. Col Adam Buchanan, NMSU’s Army ROTC commander.

ROTC cadets will fire the cannon five more times at 9:03 a.m. for the United Airlines Flight 175, 9:37 a.m. for the American Airlines Flight 77, 10:03 a.m. for the United Airlines Flight 93 and twice more at the time each of the twin towers fell. The last firing will be at 10:28 a.m.

“A generation of young people, some of whom are now here on the NMSU campus, were not alive to experience the shocking events of Sept. 11 that shook our nation to the core and shaped the trajectory of the next 20 years of foreign policy,” Buchanan said. “Passing on the knowledge, shared experiences and benefits we learned as a nation from 9/11 to this younger generation is an important part of our cultural fabric. Commemorative events like this help pass on this shared knowledge.” Lt. Col Adam Buchanan, NMSU’s Army ROTC commander.

It has been 21 years since the attack when terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners and crashed into both World Trade Center towers in New York and the Pentagon. The fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

