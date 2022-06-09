Las Cruces, NM (KTSM) – After $6,000 of tuition is taken out, graduate employees are left with $12,000 a year. That’s a sum under the federal poverty line of $13,590. When you add paying bills to that total, not much money, if any, is leftover.

One NMSU graduate employee says, “tuition, rent, gas, groceries, health insurance, car insurance and I think that’s everything that I have money for, I actually have a negative balance.”

Jamie Bronstein who is a professor at NMSU says health insurance used to be covered for the grad students but now these students are saying they have to pay to work.

Today, the students hand-delivered their proposal to the chancellor’s office in hopes of a change.

