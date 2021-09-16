NMSU communication student awarded fellowship from national organization

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A communication graduate student at New Mexico State University is one of 14 students in the United States being awarded a fellowship from the Academy of Neurologic Communication Disorders and Sciences.

The fellowship recognizes students who strive through research, education and advocacy to improve the quality of life for people with neurologically based communication impairments, NMSU officials said.

Belle Trevino, the fellowship recipient from NMSU, is working on her master’s degree in speech pathology. Trevino earned her bachelor’s degree in communication disorders from NMSU, an associate degree in counseling and educational psychology, and a linguistics degree.

As part of the fellowship, Trevino will attend the 2021 Academy of Neurologic Communication Disorders and Sciences conference. She will be matched with an ANCDS faculty member with similar research and clinical interests to act as a mentor during the conference.

Treviño said the fellowship will allow her to further my knowledge of neurologic-based communication disorders.

“I am also thrilled to be part of a research team led by Dr. Mohapatra analyzing how a storytelling program may benefit individuals with aphasia,” Trevino added.

Trevino worked with former NMSU assistant professor, Bijoyaa Mohapatram, on several projects and utilized her aphasia research lab as a graduate research assistant.

Trevino said she became interested in conducting research in complementary and alternative approaches to aphasia treatment, meditation, mindfulness, and music while working with Dr. Mohapatra.

“I am very pleased to have been able to support Belle’s interest and application for this fellowship as her research mentor,” Mohapatra said. “This is an amazing opportunity and generates interest for research among budding and passionate scholars like Belle. She has been an integral part of the research team in my lab, and engaged in and grabbed every opportunity that came her way.”

After earning her master’s degree, Trevino plans on pursuing her Ph.D. and to continue researching to support speech pathologists and other researchers.

