EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chile Pepper Institute from New Mexico State University will host its annual spring sale this coming Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21 at the Fabian Garcia Science Center.

The event starts at 9 a.m. on both days. The sale includes a variety of chile peppers, tomatoes, eggplants, tomatillos, zucchini, and summer squash. “People should get there early for the best selection as we expect to sell out like last year,” said Liza López, program specialist for the Chile Pepper Institute.

This year’s event was made possible through collaboration with the NMSU Horticulture Forum, a student club dedicated to the education on horticulture and floriculture. All proceeds from the sale will benefit chile pepper research at the University. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own containers to transport their purchases.