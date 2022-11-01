LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is celebrating its first-generation students, faculty, and staff with a special ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The University is hosting a tabling event that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corbett Center Student Union, first floor lobby.

The event includes informational sessions, cookies, special buttons, and more.

“Many of our faculty and staff are first-generation college students who are deeply committed to supporting the first-generation college students that we serve at NMSU,” said Renay Scott, Vice President for Student Success. “We continue to strive to improve our services and processes in making college more navigable for our students.”

Also this month, NMSU’s Hotline and Student Hotline newsletters will feature stories about first-generation students and staff members.

To share a story, you can complete the “I Am A First-Gen Aggie” form that can be found at this link.

“Being a first-generation student, myself, I know how scary and intimidating the very idea of going to college can be,” said Dacia Sedillo, university registrar. “The perseverance and commitment of our first-generation students is commendable. I am a true believer in the value of education, be it a traditional academic degree or a workforce certification.”