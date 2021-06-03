EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The first Chile Pepper is officially going to make its way into space on SpaceX Dragon on Thursday, and an NMSU Alumni is behind the spicy blast off.
NMSU Alumni Jacob Torres and his team sent the first Chile Pepper which happened at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Because of Jacob’s roots in New Mexico, he continues to advocate for the Chile Pepper which will now reach great heights and be the first fruit grown in space.
To look at the Chile Pepper’s launch heading out of this world, you can watch here.
NMSU Alumni sends first Chile Pepper out of this world
