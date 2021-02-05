NMSP Chief shares thoughts about Officer Darian Jarrott’s sacrifice

The community is mourning the loss of a New Mexico State Police Officer killed in the line of duty Thursday. 28-year-old Darian Jarrott was shot during a police chase.

The NMSP chief shared some thoughts about Jarrott’s sacrifice during a news conference Thursday evening.

“Officer Darian Jarrott went out there today and was serving his state, his community the best way he knew how and I love him for that and everyone that is here loves him for that,” said Chief Robert Thornton.

Thornton said Jarrott was certified as a law enforcement officer in 2014 and joined the NMSP the following year. Jarrott was a father to three kids with a fourth baby on the way.

“I spoke to one of his captains who says he was the nicest guy he’s ever meet, that he always had a smile on his face. And even when there was a tough situation, the guy was always smiling,” said Thornton.

Thornton said officers who worked alongside Jarrott are getting help from other law enforcement in the area to cover their shifts.

“At this time, it’s our main concern to make sure we take care of these officers that worked with officer Jarrett and ensure they are okay when they come back,” Thornton said.

Thornton said he spoke with Jarrott’s family on Thursday.

“It’s one of the toughest things, probably one of the toughest thing I had to do since I’ve worn this uniform,” said Thornton.

On Thursday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday ordered all flags to half-staff in the state of New Mexico in Jarrott’s honor from Friday, Feb. 5 through sundown Tuesday, Feb. 9.