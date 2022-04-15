EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The I-25 on the Dona Ana stretch will see a litter cleanup works by the New Mexico Department of Transportation, assisted by Highland Enterprises Inc.

Starting this coming Monday, April 18, different crews will be working in 5-mile sections through Friday 7 am. to 5 p.m.

NMDOT is asking for all traveling public in the area to help the crews safe, by reducing your speed and move over for emergency flashers.





For the latest road information visit: The New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.

