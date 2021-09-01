NMDOT encourages monsoon road safety

EL PASO — During monsoon months, the New Mexico Department of Transportation works closely with the National Weather Service in El Paso and Albuquerque to determine if severe weather is impacting road conditions across the state. During monsoon months, New Mexico experiences more rain and severe weather making travel difficult.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation would like you to have these helpful tips to keep in mind as you’re traveling across the state this monsoon season.
- GO SLOW AND ALWAYS WEAR YOUR SELTBELT
- Road Conditions may make traveling the posted speed limit unsafe. If it is a highly rainy day, water may pool on the roads, which could cause hydroplaning if you travel too fast.
- KEEP YOUR DISTANCE
- Leave plenty of room between your vehicle and other vehicles during inclement weather.
- TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN
- Never enter any area that has been barricaded due to flooding. It is very dangerous (and costly) if you get stuck and need rescuing.
- Don’t try to drive on a road that is covered in water, turn around and find an alternate route.
- HEADLIGHTS ON FOR SAFETY
- Make sure others can see you on the road and that you can see the road by turning on your headlights.
- PULL ASIDE, STAY ALIVE
- If you find yourself in heavy winds, rain, or a dust storm, make sure you keep a strong grip on your vehicle to avoid swerving. If you feel you need to wait out the storm, pull aside as far off the roadway or shoulder area as possible. Turn off your lights and your engine and keep your foot off the brake pedal. If other drivers see your brake lights they may assume you are on the roadway.
- DON’T USE CRUISE CONTROL
- Never use cruise control when the roads are slippery. Using your cruise control can reduce your control of the vehicle if your tires begin to skid or slip.
- STAY ALERT
- Storm runoff can loosen boulders and rocks, be alert and look out for falling rocks.
- FOLLOW OUTAGE GUIDELINES
- If traffic lights are out, treat the intersection like a four-way stop.
- BE PATIENT AND COURTEOUS
- Highway safety is everyone’s responsibility. Do your part to keep yourself and fellow New Mexicans safe on the road.