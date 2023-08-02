EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The New Mexico State Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian.

On August 1, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a hit-and-run crash on State Road 478 near milepost 7, just south of Franco Road in Vado, NM.

The initial investigation indicates that an unknown vehicle hit an adult male. The male was airlifted to an El Paso hospital and has yet to be identified. He was wearing red sweatpants, a red T-shirt, and red shoes and has multiple tattoos.

The vehicle suspected of hitting the victim was believed to have been traveling south on State Road 478 at the time of the collision. It is believed to be a Ford pickup or SUV, and it will damage the headlights. The remaining headlight lenses are yellow and sun-damaged.

If you witnessed this crash or have any information about the incident, you are urged to contact the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500, option 1.