NM State Police searching for missing Silver City-area teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police are searching for a missing teen who is possibly heading to the Las Cruces area.

Police said 14-year-old Nicholas Hernandez was last seen at his residence in Santa Clara, N.M., a small community in Grant County east of Silver City. Police believe he may be headed to a family member’s house on the 4300 block of Dona Ana Road in Las Cruces.

Hernandez is 4-feet-3-inches tall, 97 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he is wearing or how he is traveling.

If you have any information on Hernandez’s whereabouts, contact the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 or dial 911.

