OTERO COUNTY, NM (KTSM) – At the very end with little wiggle room, the Commissioners of Otero County in New Mexico complied with and obeyed the Supreme Court order to certify the results of the primary election with a 2-1 vote on Friday. Four days earlier on Monday, the three commissioners voted against approval.
Republican County Commissioners Vickie Marquardt and Gerald Matherly voted to certify the results from the state’s June 7 primary. The only objection from a commissioner came from Couy Griffin.
The New Mexico Secretary of State, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, released a statement following the certification by the Otero County Commissioners:
Earlier in the week, Oliver sent a letter to the Attorney General of New Mexico calling for a criminal and civil investigation into the Otero County Commissioners.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- NM Sec. of State says Otero Commissioners ‘finally did the right thing’
- 2 actors from Netflix series dead after van carrying cast, crew, crashes in Mexico
- Ysleta District takes awards in production and communications
- School can’t fly BLM, LGBTQ+ flags and be Catholic, MA bishop says
- 3 Mexican Gray Wolves born at zoo released into wild as part of program to cross-foster and breed subspecies
- MOWW Greater El Paso Chapter Commander to receive honor