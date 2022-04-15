EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) renewed the COIVD-19 health order through May 16, 2022.

Even though the hospitalizations continue to decrease, and new COVID-19 cases have dropped, new data shows the Omicron BA.2 variant continues to expand and makes up 22.1 percent of New Mexico’s cases and continues to expand.

“We know being up-to-date on vaccines is the best way to safeguard ourselves, our families and our communities and reduce the risk of medically significant disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said David R. Scrase, M.D. Acting Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico DOH.

DOH encourages everyone 5 years and older to stay up to date on their vaccines and boosters. New Mexicans can sign up for their vaccine appointments at vaccineNM.org, vaccineNM.org/kids, or vaccine.gov.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages the public to use its county COVID-19 Community Levels (lower risk, moderate risk, higher risk) to help individuals make personal health decisions.

