NM Human Services Department to distribute enhanced payments to SNAP households

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) on Friday announced it is distributing an enhanced payment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to households that did not receive the maximum SNAP benefits during the months of March and April.

The additional SNAP payment is intended to provide some relief to families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, officials said.

“HSD is doing everything in its power to ensure New Mexicans will NOT go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karmela Martinez, director of HSD’s Income Support Division which administers the SNAP program, formally known as food stamps. “These additional SNAP benefits are intended to help alleviate some of the social and economic stresses caused by the pandemic.”

People who are eligible for the enhanced payment will receive the new payment in addition to their existing benefits beginning on April 12, 2020.

New applicants approved for SNAP benefits during the months of March and April will receive the maximum SNAP benefit for both months, officials said.

HSD projects that approximately 137,000 households will receive additional benefits for March and 126,000 for April 2020 or approximately 316,685 individuals. The average increase in SNAP benefits will be approximately $120 per household.