NM Department of Public Health warns of implications of “secret proms”

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — After Las Cruces Public School became aware of a “secret prom” that took place last weekend, the New Mexico Department of Public Health is speaking out.

LCPS is still investigating the “secret prom” and high school principals have become of aware another gathering scheduled for next week including students from across the district.

NMDOH saying the “secret prom” could potentially put people’s lives at risk.

“The implications of this ‘secret prom’ or any superspreader event is potentially enormous for any community,” said NMDOH spokesperson David Morgan. “For Doña Ana County, it poses the health risks of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health adding that people who facilitate “secret proms” will be held accountable civilly and, or criminally. As the gatherings violate New Mexico’s public health order against mass gatherings during the pandemic.

The Public Education Secretary said it is up to the school districts on how to discipline those who were involved.

“Educators across New Mexico worked tirelessly over many months to establish protocols to make our schools safe for students, staff and communities,” said Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart. “It’s heartbreaking to see those protocols flouted in a way that endangers an entire community and interrupts in-person learning for others.

The “secret prom” was not sponsored by the school and administrators were unaware until a complaint was forwarded from the governor’s office. The original complaint of the “secret prom” suggested that hundreds of students attended the dance mostly from Mayfield High School on April 10.

Administrators became aware on Wednesday and LCPS interim superintendent Ralph Ramos chose to have Mayfield sudents do remote learning for 10 days.

All district high school administrators and the distric central office arfe investigating the “secret prom” to determine if it will have an impact on in-person activities.

Asking for people with information to call 575-527-5808.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.