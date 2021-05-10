NM Court finds suspect in deadly Las Cruces shooting “to be dangerous,” no bond

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A New Mexico court found A suspected shooter, Alfonso Rodriguez, “to be dangerous” and denied release of the 32-year-old on Monday.

Rodriguez, who is accused of shooting and killing Ramon Archuleta on March 28, will remain in jail as he awaits further progress in his court case. He faces a first degree murder charge by Grand Jury Indictment. He was arrested in Juárez late last month.

He had been out on bond and his current case includes five counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

His case is connected to the day Las Cruces police responded to a wellness case on W. Picacho Avenue in Las Cruces. When officers arrived, they found Archuleta unresponsive on the ground outside of his apartment.

Archuleta was declared dead on the scene.

Investigators say Archuleta and Rodriguez got into a fight, and Rodriguez pulled out a gun and fired at least one round. Archuleta stumbled out of the apartment and fell to the ground.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.