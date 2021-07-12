Nine on 9: Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The state-of-the-art school of dental medicine has seated their very first class.

The Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine is the culmination of a decade’s worth of effort by community leaders, corporate, foundation, and community members who provided donations and support to establish the dental school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences of El Paso campus.

The first dental school in Texas in over 50 years will not only educate future dentists but will also provide dental care to the community.

Dr. Richard C. Black, dean of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine joined KTSM 9 news anchor Daniel Marin for an in-depth discussion about the school and clinic and their goals going forward.

