NINE ON 9: We’re taking questions from the public about COVID-19 in El Paso

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

Nine on 9 a new show on KTSM brings in community leaders, health care experts, members from the business community and area nonprofits to share with you our viewers new projects, highlight programs and provide in-depth conversations about topics that impact El Paso residents’ daily life.

Nine on 9 is every Thursday from 6:30 to 7 p.m. right here at KTSM 9. Coming up Thursday, March 11 our resident infectious disease expert Dr. Ogechika Alozie joins Daniel Marin to discuss Covid-19 infections in El Paso, treatments, update us on the vaccines available in the borderland and to answer your questions.

Send us your Covid-19 related questions to news@ktsm.com and we will ask Nine on 9 with Dr. Alozie and Daniel Marin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Socorro clinic begins vaccination efforts

The Hospitals of Providence continue vaccination efforts

El Paso man accused in child porn case runs estate sale company, records show

Older adults returning to school during pandemic

UTEP experiences campus-wide network issues

Crime of the Week: East El Paso hit-and-run suspect still at large

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link