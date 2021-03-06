NINE ON 9: We’re taking questions from the public about COVID-19 in El Paso

Nine on 9 a new show on KTSM brings in community leaders, health care experts, members from the business community and area nonprofits to share with you our viewers new projects, highlight programs and provide in-depth conversations about topics that impact El Paso residents’ daily life.

Nine on 9 is every Thursday from 6:30 to 7 p.m. right here at KTSM 9. Coming up Thursday, March 11 our resident infectious disease expert Dr. Ogechika Alozie joins Daniel Marin to discuss Covid-19 infections in El Paso, treatments, update us on the vaccines available in the borderland and to answer your questions.

Send us your Covid-19 related questions to news@ktsm.com and we will ask Nine on 9 with Dr. Alozie and Daniel Marin.