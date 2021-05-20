Nine on 9: The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine opened its doors to their first class in early 2016. The brainchild of Dr. Macjejewski, an anesthesiologist and osteopathic physician in Florida.

He wanted to develop osteopathic medical schools in various parts of the country that did not have this field available to area medical students.

“And I met him, and we talked and obviously it was a big idea. My background, professional career was in hospital administration. So, I had a knowledge in relationships through the region,” said John L. Hummer president of the college. “I expressed to him that I’d be willing to work with him on the project.”

Osteopathic medicine is virtually identical to four years of traditional medical school, but incorporates the mind, body, soul, and musculoskeletal system treatment.

This area was first founded by a Civil War era doctor who was not happy with the way medicine was being practiced. Burrell College’s mission goal is “Para la gente y el futuro” for the people and the future.

“It speaks to the fact of diversifying the physician workforce,” says Hummer, “and to make sure that we recruit, educate, and graduate future physicians that represent the fabric of the society.”

Twin sisters Monique and Michelle Davis say Burrell is ideal for them because they are learning to treat the whole person, not just a symptom. They also get to come back home and work to care for the community which needs as many physicians as possible.

“I think it’s different because we really apply a holistic approach to medicine, we don’t look at just the condition that we’re treating we consider the person as a whole,” said Michelle Davis who will be practicing family medicine, adding, “and what their lifestyle is or what factors they’re bringing to the table, and there’s so much more to medicine or the patient than just what’s going on with them we have to consider all sides of their life.”

Monqiue Davis who will be concentrating on internal medicine says she likes being at home,” being in medical school with my sisters it’s having a support system like no other.” Having her twin in the same campus and with a similar goal is also a plus, “I get to go to school together so having my best friend, a study buddy, a shoulder to cry on, and someone to celebrate with all the time is phenomenal.”

