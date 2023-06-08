EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County is hosting a summer-long golf series for the community called ‘Nights Under the Lights.’

For just $6, people can enjoy a driving range special of large buckets of golf balls and there will also be music and a beverage cart out. The events run every Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. now through August 25.

“Our golf course is in great shape and people can experience the course and the park and get their feet wet at the course at Ascarate,” Michael Smith, a PGA Golf Professional at Ascarate Golf Course said.

Regular fees at the golf course are $47 for Saturday and Sunday mornings with a cart and Monday through Saturday the price is $33 with a cart at 1 p.m.

People can also take lessons at the golf course.

Another golf event hosted by the County is the Gals Goin’ Golfing class for women interested in the sport.

It’s a five-class course where people can learn about the basics of golfing while getting a chance to interact with other women interested in golfing.

“This is the third year, we have 20 Ladies in it and it’s designed to get more ladies to the golf course and take the fear factor away if they never played before,” Smith said. “They learn what the steps are and it’s a lot of learning how to swing the club, we go through the grip, swing, putting, long driving contest.”

The course is $176 for five sessions from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays. The class is full at this time but there are discussions about opening another course in September.

