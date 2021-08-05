NFL star Aaron Jones announces plans for sports grill in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aaron Jones, a National Football League star running-back for the Green Bay Packers, announced plans to open a sports grill in El Paso on Wednesday.

The former University of Texas at El Paso and Burges High School standout athlete made the announcement on his Instagram page in the colors of his NFL team.

“Yo, what’s up? It’s Aaron Jones and it’s showtime,” Jones says in a quick video.

Inside the caption, he urges fans to follow updates on his business at the @showtyme_sport_grill Instagram page.

“El Paso, we got something special opening up soon. The Showtyme Sport Grill,” he wrote.

