Newly elected SISD candidates say they should be part of superintendent contract discussions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District school board is set to discuss superintendent Jose Espinoza’s contract on Wednesday without input from two newly elected candidates.

School board president Cynthia Najera sponsored an item to discuss Espinoza’s contract during a Wednesday work session at 5:30 p.m. SISD documents show the topic will be discussed behind closed doors and then openly during an in-person meeting – the district’s meetings are not livestreamed like other governmental entities throughout the county.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to SISD for comment on Wednesday’s item.

Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera, who were recently elected to the school board on Saturday, say they are not being allowed to participate

“You know, it’s just, I am on the sidelines right now and it’s frustrating,” Castellano said. “I ran on doing the right thing for the people.”

The two candidates defeated incumbents during the May 1 elections. Current board members Najera and Paul Guerra retained their positions on the school board.

“There is a rush to get this stuff done,” Castellano said. “And, special board meetings are constantly being called. I addressed that issue with both Najera and Guerra and they just really seemed not to care about my concerns.”

Wednesday’s discussion comes as the Texas Education Agency begins an investigation into SISD, which district officials say is over an audit conducted two years ago. District officials say they turned over the results from the audit to the TEA and are cooperating in the investigation.

